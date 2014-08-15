Worcester Warriors out to prove point - Jonathan Thomas

Thomas joined Warriors from Ospreys in May 2013

Worcester Warriors captain Jonathan Thomas says the squad is in buoyant mood and out to prove a few points during the coming Championship season.

Warriors were relegated from the Premiership last term after a disastrous campaign, but have brought in 17 new players this summer.

"There's a real spring in everyone's step and we have a lot of players with loads of ambition," Thomas said.

"There's a lot of people with a lot of points to prove and everyone's keen."

Warriors' new recruits for 2014-15 Andries Pretorius (Cardiff Blues) Matt Cox, Ryan Mills, Dan George (all Gloucester) GJ Van Velze (Northampton) Charlie Mulchrone, Dan Sanderson, Ben Sowrey (all Rotherham), Joe Rees (Ospreys) Heath Stevens (Plymouth Albion) Sam Smith (Harlequins), Niall Annett (Ulster), Nick Schonert (Cheetahs) Tom Biggs (Bath) Ryan Bower (Leicester), Darren O'Shea (Munster) Jean-Baptiste Bruzulie (Le Pays d'Aix)

Warriors lost a club-record 22 consecutive Premiership games as they finished bottom of the table last season, but have carried out a major revamp of their squad as they attempt to get out of the Championship at the first attempt.

"The majority of the guys who've come in are under 26 so, by that very nature, you've got a lot who are full of beans and energy and want to make a big impression," flanker Thomas told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"Some have got a bit of a chip on their shoulders from being at other clubs and perhaps not playing enough and hopefully that will stand us in good stead."

After three seasons in the top flight, Warriors will be back in the second tier for the first time since 2010, but Thomas is adamant they will approach every match this season with a Premiership mentality.

Media playback is not supported on this device Warriors' metality is key - Thomas

"The important thing is that we keep our standards high, we have to set our benchmark at the Premiership," he said.

"It's also important we're humble this season, we have to be hard-working and grind it out all season."

Warriors will inevitably be among the favourites for promotion but Thomas, who won 67 caps for Wales, insisted they are not getting weighed down with expectation.

"There's another team down the road - Bristol - who everyone's tipping to go up so we're not putting any pressure on ourselves," he added.

"We're ambitious but, with a lot of new players, we're trying to improve our environment and not looking too far ahead."

Worcester begin their Championship campaign against Bristol on Friday, 5 September.