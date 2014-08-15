Pre-season friendly: Cardiff Blues 17-24 Exeter Chiefs

Welsh international Rhys Patchell was making his return from injury for the Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues lost 24-17 to Exeter Chiefs in a pre-season friendly at the Arms Park.

Tries from Jack Arnott, Will Chudley and Sam Simmonds helped the impressive Chiefs build a 24-7 half-time lead.

George Watkins scored for the Blues in the first-half, before Chris Dicomidis and Ellis Jenkins crossed during a late rally from the hosts.

But it was in vain for the Blues, whose new director of rugby Mark Hammett watched from the stands.