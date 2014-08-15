Pre-season friendly: Worcester 23-6 Ospreys

Sam Davies of the Ospreys
Sam Davies' pass was intercepted to give Worcester a 5-0 lead after just 10 seconds against the Ospreys

Ospreys failed to score in the second-half as they lost 23-6 against Worcester in a pre-season friendly at the Sixfields Stadium.

Worcester took the lead after just ten seconds thanks to an interception try for Sam Smith.

But the Welsh side fought back to take a 6-5 lead on 19 minutes thanks to two Sam Davies penalties.

After the break Worcester score 12 unanswered points including tries from Nick Schonert and Ben Howard.

