Pre-season friendly: Worcester 23-6 Ospreys
- From the section Rugby Union
Ospreys failed to score in the second-half as they lost 23-6 against Worcester in a pre-season friendly at the Sixfields Stadium.
Worcester took the lead after just ten seconds thanks to an interception try for Sam Smith.
But the Welsh side fought back to take a 6-5 lead on 19 minutes thanks to two Sam Davies penalties.
After the break Worcester score 12 unanswered points including tries from Nick Schonert and Ben Howard.