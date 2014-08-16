Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Wales 3-30 Australia
- From the section Rugby Union
Wales finished eighth at the Women's Rugby World Cup after losing for a second time to Australia in the competition.
Australia, who had beaten Wales 25-3 in the pool stages, ran in five tries against Rhys Edwards's side in Marcoussis.
Liz Patu, Dalena Dennison, Tricia Brown, Sharni Williams and Cobie-Jane Morgan were Australia's try-scorers.
Robyn Wilkins scored Wales' only points of the game with a first half penalty.