Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Wales 3-30 Australia

Wales finished eighth at the Women's Rugby World Cup after losing for a second time to Australia in the competition.

Australia, who had beaten Wales 25-3 in the pool stages, ran in five tries against Rhys Edwards's side in Marcoussis.

Liz Patu, Dalena Dennison, Tricia Brown, Sharni Williams and Cobie-Jane Morgan were Australia's try-scorers.

Robyn Wilkins scored Wales' only points of the game with a first half penalty.