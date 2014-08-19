New head coach Wayne Pivac wants to see Scarlets 'flair'

New Zealander Wayne Pivac has succeeded Simon Easterby as Scarlets head coach

New Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac says he is out to bring some of the side's traditional flair to their performances this season.

Pivac took charge of the side for the first time in the pre-season friendly match against English Premiership side Bath, which ended in a 26-26 draw.

"We need a good start in front of our home supporters," Pivac said.

"Hopefully the ones that were here [watching Scarlets play Bath] would have enjoyed some of what they saw and they will go home and spread the word.

"Hopefully we're going to be one of the more positive teams in the competition.

"And hopefully [we'll] score some good tries along the way and bring back some of that flair the team has been renowned for in the past few years and throughout their history."

Former Auckland boss Pivac joined the Scarlets as assistant coach in July before Easterby announced his decision to move.

Pivac has taken on the head coach role with immediate effect, though former Ireland international Easterby will remain at the Scarlets until October.

Scarlets, who missed out on the Pro12 play-offs last season, host Ulster in their opening game of the season on 6 September.

They began their preparations for the new season with a friendly against Bath in which they crossed for four tries in a 26-26 draw.

Pivac said the game at the Recreation Ground, in which the Scarlets fielded a different team in each half, was a useful exercise.

"We learnt a lot about a lot of players," Pivac added.

"At training you form an impression on players and see how they go but then some of these guys really stepped up in the game.

"It was very pleasing and it will be a video which we will enjoy having a look at."