Jason Tovey scored one of the Dragons' tries against Bristol

Newport Gwent Dragons began their pre-season campaign with a 34-19 victory over Bristol at Clifton RFC.

Lee Byrne skippered a Dragons side which also included fellow new recruits Aled Brew, Andy Powell and Boris Stankovich.

Dragons led 20-7 at the interval following tries from Jason Tovey and Rynard Landman.

Replacements Cory Hill and Owen Evans added further tries as Lyn Jones' side secured victory.