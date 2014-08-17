England players react to winning the Women's Rugby World Cup following their 21-9 victory over Canada in the final in Paris.

The Red Roses led by five points inside the final 10 minutes but Emily Scarratt barged though and raced into the corner to make sure of victory.

England's only previous success in the tournament came back in 1994 and follows defeats in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 finals to New Zealand.