BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: England on final win over Canada

England women on 'dream' World Cup win

England players react to winning the Women's Rugby World Cup following their 21-9 victory over Canada in the final in Paris.

The Red Roses led by five points inside the final 10 minutes but Emily Scarratt barged though and raced into the corner to make sure of victory.

England's only previous success in the tournament came back in 1994 and follows defeats in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 finals to New Zealand.

Top videos

Video

England women on 'dream' World Cup win

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories