RWC 2015: Wales and Ireland set for World Cup warm-up matches

Ireland beat Wales in the 2014 Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium

Wales and Ireland are set to face each other in two warm-up matches ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

The matches are likely to be played in late August and early September 2015 on a home and away basis.

Wales will face hosts England, Australia and Fiji after an opening game against either Russia or Uruguay on 20 September at the Millennium Stadium in Pool A.

Ireland's Pool D opponents will be France, Italy, Canada and Romania.

The countries previously met in a World Cup warm-up match prior to the 2003 tournament in Australia, with Ireland winning 35-12 at Lansdowne Road.