Women's Rugby World Cup 2014: Wales progressing - Snowsill

Elinor Snowsill plays her club rugby for Bristol

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill says Wales' Women's Rugby team are making progress after finishing eighth at the World Cup in France.

Wales were beaten by Australia in the play-off for seventh and eighth place after failing to progress beyond the pool stages.

England won the tournament while Ireland and France made the semi-finals.

"We have got a bit of a gap but we're working towards it," Snowsill told Radio Wales Sport.

"Every year we become more and more professional.

"England are very strong and they've always been strong, France too with the amount of players they've got to choose from is a lot bigger.

"The support we got this year was absolutely incredible. We training three or four nights a week and we had a lot more strength and conditioning support.

"It's only improving and hopefully we'll improve as that improves."

Wales were beaten 26-0 by hosts France in the opening game before a 25-3 defeat at the hands of Australia ended their quarter final hopes.

Rhys Edwards' side beat South Africa 35-3 in their final pool game before losing to New Zealand and Australia in play-offs for the final placings.

"We had a decent tournament. Unfortunately some of the games didn't go how we wanted them to go," Snowsill added.

"The fact we finished in the top eight is the best finish we've had.

"Although we lost to Australia you've got to take a step back and look at the bigger picture and say we've finished the best place Wales have ever come."

England beat Canada 21-9 in Paris to win the Women's Rugby World Cup for the first time in 20 years while France and Ireland reached the semi-finals.

Ireland had caused the biggest of the tournament with victory over holders New Zealand in the pool stages and Snowsill said the tournament was a boost for women's rugby in Europe.

"The fact England were in the final and also Ireland and France in the semis … there's a lot of teams from Europe pushing through," Snowsill added.

"Hopefully it's only going to go upwards from here."