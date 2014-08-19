Glasgow Warriors: Lee Jones wins permanent contract

Scotland winger Lee Jones has agreed a one-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

As part of the agreement, the 26-year-old will also be available to play for Scotland 7s.

He said: "Playing for Glasgow Warriors and Scotland 7s is the best of both worlds for me."

Jones, who has four caps, joined Warriors in February after switching from Edinburgh on loan having spent his whole career in the capital.

Lee made a tremendous contribution to Scotland 7s throughout the past season. He has match-winning qualities Calum MacRae Scotland 7s head coach

"I've enjoyed life at Glasgow and managed to get a few games last season, which was really enjoyable," he said.

"It's a club on the up and seeing the level of support in Dublin at the Pro12 final showed that.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully being involved against Harlequins this weekend and then London Scottish next week.

"I want to challenge for a starting place at Glasgow."

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend described the signing as "great news".

"He has really impressed since joining the club last season and this is a great opportunity for him to challenge our other wingers for a regular starting place," he said.

Scotland 7s head coach Calum MacRae added: "Lee made a tremendous contribution to Scotland 7s throughout the past season and was prolific at the Commonwealth Games, scoring seven tries. He has genuine match-winning qualities.

"He works very hard on his game and I believe Scotland 7s can benefit from the tie-up with Glasgow Warriors as I'm sure he will thrive under the guidance of Gregor and the Warriors coaching staff."