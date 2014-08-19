England Women's World Cup-winning captain Katy Mclean says she has had "the craziest 48 hours" of her life since her side's 21-9 win over Canada in Paris.

Primary school teacher Mclean and vice-captain Sarah Hunter - who works as the RFU's university rugby development officer - joined Nina Warhurst in the BBC Sport studio to reflect on their achievements in France.

England, who lost to New Zealand in three consecutive finals between 2002 and 2010, last lifted the trophy in 1994.