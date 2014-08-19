BBC Sport - Katy Mclean: 'Crazy 48 hours' for England's World Cup-winning women

'Crazy 48 hours' for England - Mclean

England Women's World Cup-winning captain Katy Mclean says she has had "the craziest 48 hours" of her life since her side's 21-9 win over Canada in Paris.

Primary school teacher Mclean and vice-captain Sarah Hunter - who works as the RFU's university rugby development officer - joined Nina Warhurst in the BBC Sport studio to reflect on their achievements in France.

England, who lost to New Zealand in three consecutive finals between 2002 and 2010, last lifted the trophy in 1994.

Top videos

Video

'Crazy 48 hours' for England - Mclean

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories