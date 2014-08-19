BBC Sport - Van der Merwe relishing new chapter at Ulster
Ulster's new lock Franco van der Merwe is looking forward to the new season after arriving in Belfast.
The South African, who signed from Natal Sharks, admitted there was "big pressure" to replace his departed countryman Johann Muller, who retired at the end of last season.
Van der Merwe is targeting success in his first season, which starts on Friday night with the first pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs.