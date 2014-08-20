BBC Sport - Ulster forward Roger Wilson was surprised by Mark Anscombe's exit

Wilson was surprised by Anscombe exit

Ulster forward Roger Wilson admits he didn't see the exit of coach Mark Anscombe coming and says that interim boss Les Kiss is attempting to improve the players' concentration levels during periods of fatigue.

"It's all very well learning plays and calls when they are written down in a book and memorising them but to try and remember them when you are absolutely exhausted on the pitch is a different thing," Wilson told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Wilson added that it understandable that some supporters may feel that Ulster have "missed the boat" after the departure of big high-profile players after last season.

However, the back-row player says the new opportunity offers great opportunities to some of the younger members of the squad.

Top videos

Video

Wilson was surprised by Anscombe exit

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Sharapova is 'good for tennis' - ITF president

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories