Brad Thorn: Leicester Tigers sign former All Blacks forward

Thorn was a member of New Zealand's 2011 World Cup winning team

Leicester Tigers have signed former All Blacks second row Brad Thorn.

Thorn, 39, won the World Cup with New Zealand in 2011 and director of rugby Richard Cockerill said he was the ideal man to replace Steve Mafi, who is joining Australian side Western Force.

Cockerill told BBC Radio Leicester: "He is a very driven individual.

"He wants to play for one more season and it gives me the chance to bring in one of the all-time great rugby players for nine or 10 months."

Thorn played for Highlanders last season and had a brief stint with Leinster in 2012.

He won 59 caps for the All Blacks between 2003 and 2011, scoring four tries, and also enjoyed a stellar rugby league career with Brisbane Broncos and Australia.