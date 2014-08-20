Adam Jones: Ospreys ready for life without prop after Blues move

Adam Jones signs for Cardiff Blues

Ospreys' coach Steve Tandy says the region will move on after Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Adam Jones joined Cardiff Blues on Tuesday.

His Ospreys contract had expired at the end of the 2013-14 and Jones, 33, had been left in limbo.

Jones' situation was made unclear by the ongoing dispute between the Welsh Rugby Union and the four Welsh regions.

"It's not about one man, it's about a group and that group will be going forward," said Tandy.

"We've got to find the next Adam Jones.

"He has been an amazing servant to Ospreys and Wales rugby but can [Wales international prop] Aaron Jarvis be the next Adam Jones? Hopefully in 10 years' time we are talking about Aaron Jarvis.

"It's sport and we will move on. There is no good dwelling on it. There is closure on it. I'm not going to moan and groan about it."

The Ospreys are confident they have enough tight-head recruits to more than cover Jones' absence including Jarvis, Nicky Thomas, Dimitri Arhip, Dan Suter and Cai Griffiths.

Jones, who has won 95 Wales caps and been on two British and Irish Lions tours, had 11 seasons with the region.

He joins experienced duo Ryan Jones and Ian Evans who have joined Bristol, and hooker Richard Hibbard, who has moved to Gloucester, in leaving Ospreys this summer.

"It is what it is - it's sport. It's an end of an era to a point in Osprey rugby," admitted Tandy.

"We have planned for it. We have got a young group. There will be a little bit of hurt on the way."