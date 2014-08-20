Wales international Ken Owens appointed Scarlets captain

Hooker Ken Owens has played 158 times for the Scarlets

Wales hooker Ken Owens has been appointed Scarlets captain for the 2014-2015 season.

Owens, 27, will take over the reins from Rob McCusker and Jonathan Davies, who left for Clermont Auvergne.

Deputising for Owens will be Wales centre 23-year-old Scott Williams.

"It's a massive opportunity for me and one I'm looking forward to. It's going to be a tough challenge but hopefully I can move the region forward and get some success," said Owens.

Head coach Wayne Pivac said he selected Owens to lead the Scarlets because he is well-respected throughout the squad.

"He's a mature young man who has all the attributes of being a great leader," said Pivac, who has taken over from

"In the short time that I've been here with the Scarlets he has been a stand-out character in terms of motivating the group and bringing all of the elements of our wider squad together.

"Both Ken and Scott, as captain and vice captain, will play a vitally important role within the squad and both, I feel, epitomise Scarlets rugby and our region. I am a great believer in locals taking the team forward."

Having joined the West Wales region more than a decade ago, Owens has made 158 appearances for the Scarlets. He has also played 26 times for Wales.

"It's a huge honour especially considering the people who've captained the region and great leaders I've played under since being at the region like Simon Easterby, Stephen Jones, Matthew Rees, Mark Jones and obviously Rob McCusker and Jon Davies over the last couple of seasons," he added.

On his leadership style he said: "Every captain is different, I think I'll have to see how it unfolds. I will try and lead from the front which is something I've always tried to do as a player."