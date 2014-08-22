England Women's Rugby World Cup winner and full-time plumber Marlie Packer tells BBC's Katherine Downes that it would be "a dream" to become a full-time professional.

All 26 of the England World Cup winning squad are amateurs, and Packer herself had to take seven weeks unpaid leave to represent her country on the world stage.

Olympic rowing gold medallist Anna Watkins believes that there is a "disparity" for top female athletes compared to their male counterparts and that it is high time they were made professional.