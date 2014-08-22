Yorkshire Carnegie appoint Gary Mercer as coach

Mercer had a brief spell as Castleford Tigers coach in 2004

Championship side Yorkshire Carnegie have appointed Gary Mercer as their new coach on a two-year contract.

Previous coach James Lowes left at the end of last season to take over at Super League side Bradford Bulls.

Former New Zealand rugby league international Mercer, 48, had a spell with Leeds Rhinos during his playing career.

He has coached at Glasgow Warriors and for the Scottish Rugby Union, where he worked with the youth teams.

Mercer said: "I am very excited about the future for Yorkshire Carnegie and what we can achieve over the next few years.

"The structure that has been put in place by (chairman) Sir Ian McGeechan and (director of rugby) Chris Gibson is something that I believe will create a sustainable and, importantly, a successful future for the club."