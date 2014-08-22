Cornish Pirates sign former Plymouth Albion forward Dan Lee

Cornish Pirates have signed ex-Plymouth Albion back-row forward Dan Lee.

The 21-year-old, who has spent the past two seasons at Taunton, is a former academy player with the Exeter Chiefs.

"Dan impressed with his attitude during his short trial period with us," said Pirates director of rugby Ian Davies.

"He has signed on a two-year deal but will most likely spend the majority of this season back at Taunton where he will be under the watchful eyes of Tony Yapp and Chris Brown."