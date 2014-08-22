Ulster lose to Exeter Chiefs in pre-season friendly game

Rory Scholes scored two tries for Ulster

Late tries from Henry Slade and Matt Jess saw Exeter snatch a 22-21 win over Ulster in the friendly match between the sides at the Kingspan Stadium.

Jess scored the opening try of the game but touchdowns from Rory Scholes and Louis Ludik helped the Ravenhill men to a 14-5 half-time advantage.

Gareth Steenson reduced the deficit with a penalty, before Scholes went over for his second try of the game.

Converted tries in the 74th and 76th minutes ensured victory for the Chiefs.

After Jess went over in the corner for the first of his two tries, returning fly-half Ian Humphreys converted Scholes's 27th-minute touchdown.

Visiting hooker Jack Yeandle was sin-binned for a late tackle, then South African Ludik crossed the Exeter line, Humphreys again adding the additional two points.

Scholes showed a good burst of pace for his second score, completing a fantastic back-line move orchestrated by Humphreys, who converted.

Ulster travel to face Leinster in another friendly on Saturday, 30 August, followed by their first Pro12 game of the new campaign, away to the Scarlets on 6 September.