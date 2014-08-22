Ryan Lamb: New faces at Worcester have brought freshness

Lamb scored 52 points in eight matches for Warriors after joining from Leicester

Worcester Warriors fly-half Ryan Lamb says the new additions to the squad this summer have given the club a freshness ahead of their bid to win promotion back to the Premiership.

Lamb, 28, says the 17 new recruits at Sixways will give them a new feel as they prepare for the Championship.

"It feels like a new club to be honest," Lamb told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"Everyone's been fantastic across the board and fitted in really well."

Warriors' new recruits for 2014-15 Andries Pretorius (Cardiff Blues) Matt Cox, Ryan Mills, Dan George (all Gloucester) GJ Van Velze (Northampton) Charlie Mulchrone, Dan Sanderson, Ben Sowrey (all Rotherham) Joe Rees (Ospreys) Heath Stevens (Plymouth Albion) Sam Smith (Harlequins) Niall Annett (Ulster) Nick Schonert (Cheetahs) Tom Biggs (Bath) Ryan Bower (Leicester) Darren O'Shea (Munster) Jean-Baptiste Bruzulie (Le Pays d'Aix)

Lamb arrived at Sixways from Leicester in February but could not halt the club's slide towards relegation as Warriors endured a miserable season in the top flight.

"It was a bit doom and gloom when I came in but I knew the situation and I thought we played some really good stuff," Lamb said.

"I was very proud how we fought to the end and hopefully we can take the momentum of some of those performances into this season."

Lamb scored 52 points, including his first try for Warriors, in eight appearances as he quickly established himself as first-choice stand-off.

"It was nice to get some gametime - that's the reason I came," Lamb added.

"That wasn't happening at the end of my time at Northampton and at Leicester so I came here to get games and I was happy with the way I played."

Lamb will again have to hold off the challenge of Ryan Mills and Argentine Ignacio Mieres at Sixways, while scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone can also play at fly-half.

"No-one can take their position for granted," Lamb said.

"There's competition for places right across the board, there are some good players in all positions.

"The Championship's going to tough and everyone's expecting us to go straight back up but it's not that easy."