BBC Sport - Ulster suffer last-gasp loss to Exeter in Belfast friendly

Ulster suffer a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Premiership side Exeter Chiefs in the friendly game between the sides in Belfast.

Rory Scholes scored two tries for the Irish province and South African Louis Ludik one, with Ian Humphreys adding the conversion on each occasion.

Matt Jess crossed the line twice for the visitors, Henry Slade also touching down.

