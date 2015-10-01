Rugby World Cup 2015: fixtures, results and standings
|Rugby World Cup
|Hosts: England Dates: 18 September-31 October
Tournament rules
Teams receive four points for a win and two for a draw. A bonus point is awarded for scoring four tries or for a defeat by seven points or fewer.
The winner and runner-up in each pool qualify for the quarter-finals.
Pool A
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|BP
|Pts
|Australia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|141
|35
|1
|17
|Wales
|4
|3
|0
|1
|111
|62
|1
|13
|England
|4
|2
|0
|2
|133
|75
|3
|11
|Fiji
|4
|1
|0
|3
|84
|101
|1
|5
|Uruguay
|4
|0
|0
|4
|30
|226
|0
|0
Friday, 18 September: England 35-11 Fiji
Sunday, 20 September: Wales 54-9 Uruguay
Wednesday, 23 September: Australia 28-13 Fiji
Saturday, 26 September: England 25-28 Wales
Sunday, 27 September: Australia 65-3 Uruguay
Thursday, 1 October: Wales 23-13 Fiji
Saturday, 3 October: England 13-33 Australia
Tuesday, 6 October: Uruguay 15-47 Fiji
Saturday, 10 October: Australia 15-6 Wales
Saturday, 10 October: England 60-3 Uruguay
Pool B
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|BP
|Pts
|South Africa
|4
|3
|0
|1
|176
|56
|4
|16
|Scotland
|4
|3
|0
|1
|136
|93
|2
|14
|Japan
|4
|3
|0
|1
|98
|100
|0
|12
|Samoa
|4
|1
|0
|3
|69
|124
|2
|6
|United States
|4
|0
|0
|4
|50
|156
|0
|0
Saturday, 19 September: South Africa 32-34 Japan
Sunday, 20 September: Samoa 25-16 United States
Wednesday, 23 September: Scotland 45-10 Japan
Saturday, 26 September: South Africa 46-6 Samoa
Sunday, 27 September: Scotland 39-16 United States
Saturday, 3 October: Samoa 5-26 Japan
Saturday, 3 October: South Africa 34-16 Scotland
Wednesday, 7 October: South Africa 64-0 United States
Saturday, 10 October: Samoa 33-36 Scotland
Sunday, 11 October: United States 18-28 Japan
Pool C
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|BP
|Pts
|New Zealand
|4
|4
|0
|0
|174
|49
|3
|19
|Argentina
|4
|3
|0
|1
|179
|70
|3
|15
|Georgia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|53
|123
|0
|8
|Tonga
|4
|1
|0
|3
|70
|130
|2
|6
|Namibia
|4
|0
|0
|4
|70
|174
|1
|1
Saturday, 19 September: Tonga 10-17 Georgia
Sunday, 20 September: New Zealand 26-16 Argentina
Thursday, 24 September: New Zealand 58-14 Namibia
Friday, 25 September: Argentina 54-9 Georgia
Tuesday, 29 September: Tonga 35-21 Namibia
Friday, 2 October: New Zealand 43-10 Georgia
Sunday, 4 October: Argentina 45-16 Tonga
Wednesday, 7 October: Namibia 16-17 Georgia
Friday, 9 October: New Zealand 47-9 Tonga
Sunday, 11 October: Argentina 64-19 Namibia
Pool D
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|BP
|Pts
|Ireland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|134
|35
|2
|18
|France
|4
|3
|0
|1
|120
|63
|2
|14
|Italy
|4
|2
|0
|2
|74
|88
|2
|10
|Romania
|4
|1
|0
|3
|60
|129
|0
|4
|Canada
|4
|0
|0
|4
|58
|131
|2
|2
Saturday, 19 September: Ireland 50-7 Canada
Saturday, 19 September: France 32-10 Italy
Wednesday, 23 September: France 38-11 Romania
Saturday, 26 September: Italy 23-18 Canada
Sunday, 27 September: Ireland 44-10 Romania
Thursday, 1 October: France 41-18 Canada
Sunday, 4 October: Ireland 16-9 Italy
Tuesday, 6 October: Canada 15-17 Romania
Sunday, 11 October: Italy 32-22 Romania
Sunday, 11 October: France 9-24 Ireland
Quarter-finals
Saturday, 17 October: South Africa 23-19 Wales
Saturday, 17 October: New Zealand 62-13 France
Sunday, 18 October: Ireland 20-43 Argentina
Sunday, 18 October: Australia 35-34 Scotland
Semi-finals
Saturday, 24 October: South Africa 18-20 New Zealand
Sunday, 25 October: Argentina 15-29 Australia
Third-place play-off
Friday, 30 October: South Africa 24-13 Argentina
Final
Saturday, 31 October: New Zealand 34-17 Australia
All times are UK time (GMT)