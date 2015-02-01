Rugby union commentaries
- From the section Rugby Union
BBC national and local radio provide commentary for matches from the Premiership, Pro14 league, European Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup throughout the season. Selected Pro12 games will also have live TV coverage.
SUNDAY 25 MARCH
Premiership
Leicester v Wasps, 15:00 BST (BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Coventry & Warwickshire)
Championship
Cornish Pirates v London Scottish, 14:30 BST (BBC Radio Cornwall)
SATURDAY 31 MARCH
European Rugby Challenge Cup
Connacht v Gloucester, 12:55 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues, 17:40 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)
SUNDAY 1 APRIL
European Champions Cup
Leinster v Saracens, 15:15 BST (BBC Radio 5 live sports extra)