Faf de Klerk: Sale Sharks sign South Africa and Golden Lions scrum-half

Faf de Klerk was under contract next season at Golden Lions

Sale Sharks have signed South Africa scrum-half Faf de Klerk from Golden Lions on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old has won 11 caps for his country, making his debut against Wales in November 2016.

With Mike Phillips retiring at the end of the season and Peter Stringer out of contract, Sale had been looking for a new number nine as an alternative to the returning Will Cliff next season.

"I'm made up he's decided to join us," said director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"He is tenacious with a fantastic work-rate - he dictates the tempo and direction of the game and I think he will fit in well both with our style of play, and with a young, ambitious squad.

"He's young but has massive experience and this will be crucial in helping us to build on the foundations we have put in place this year."

Sale beat Bath in their final Premiership match of the season on Saturday, but ended a disappointing season 10th in the table.