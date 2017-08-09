Ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup coming to Ireland in August, students at Grosvenor Grammar School in County Down received a special visitor - the World Cup trophy!

School Reporters took the opportunity to interview Ireland player Nikki Caughey and Ulster Rugby representative Joy Sparkes about the increased interest and participation in women's rugby over recent years.

Nikki Caughey, who is a former pupil at Grosvenor, spoke of her excitement at the prospect of playing in a World Cup in front of a home crowd.

This report was produced as part of BBC News School Report.