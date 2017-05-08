British and Irish Lions 2017: Guide to players heading to New Zealand

Warren Gatland and Sam Warburton
Warren Gatland and captain Sam Warburton during the Lions' 41-man squad announcement
British and Irish Lions 2017
Date: 3 June-8 July Venue: New Zealand
Coverage: Live text commentary on every match on the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Warren Gatland's 41-man squad for the British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand this summer.

Full-backs

Stuart Hogg

Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 24

Lions in 2013

Jared Payne (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 31

Lions debutant

Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

Club: Toulon

Age: 28

Lions in 2013 and 2009

Wings

George North

George North (Wales)

Club: Northampton

Age: 25

Lions in 2013

Anthony Watson (England - also full-back)

Club: Bath

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Liam Williams (Wales - also full back)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Jack Nowell (England)

Club: Exeter Chiefs

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Tommy Seymour (Scotland)

Club: Glasgow Warriors

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Elliot Daly (England - also centre)

Club: Wasps

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Centres

Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell (England - also fly-half)

Club: Saracens

Age: 25

Lions in 2013

Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Jonathan Joseph (England - also wing)

Club: Bath

Age: 25

Lions debutant

Jonathan Davies (Wales)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 29

Lions in 2013

Ben Te'o (England)

Club: Worcester Warriors

Age: 30

Lions debutant

Fly-halves

Jonathan Sexton

Jonathan Sexton (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 31

Lions in 2013

Dan Biggar (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Scrum-halves

Rhys Webb

Rhys Webb (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Conor Murray (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions in 2013

Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)*

Club: Gloucester

Age: 31

Lions debutant

*replaced Ben Youngs who withdrew for family reasons

Props

Tadhg Furlong

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Mako Vunipola (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

Lions in 2013

Jack McGrath (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Joe Marler (England)

Club: Harlequins

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Dan Cole (England)

Club: Leicester Tigers

Age: 29

Lions in 2013

Kyle Sinckler (England)

Club: Harlequins

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Hookers

Rory Best (Ireland)

Rory Best (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 34

Lions in 2013

Jamie George (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 26

Lions debutant

Ken Owens (Wales)

Club: Scarlets

Age: 30

Lions debutant

Locks

Courtney Lawes

Courtney Lawes (England)

Club: Northampton Saints

Age: 28

Lions debutant

Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 31

Lions in 2013 and 2009

Maro Itoje (England - also back row)

Club: Saracens

Age: 22

Lions debutant

Iain Henderson (Ireland)

Club: Ulster

Age: 25

Lions debutant

George Kruis (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Back row

Sam Warburton

Sam Warburton (Captain, Wales)

Club: Cardiff Blues

Age: 28

Lions in 2013

CJ Stander (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Peter O'Mahony (Ireland)

Club: Munster

Age: 27

Lions debutant

Sean O'Brien (Ireland)

Club: Leinster

Age: 30

Lions in 2013

Justin Tipuric (Wales)

Club: Ospreys

Age: 27

Lions in 2013

Ross Moriarty (Wales)

Club: Gloucester

Age: 23

Lions debutant

Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

Club: Bath

Age: 26

Lions in 2013

Billy Vunipola (England)

Club: Saracens

Age: 24

Lions debutant

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Featured