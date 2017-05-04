Pontypridd RFC: Pitch announcement to be made on Friday

Pontypridd are fifth in the Welsh Premiership table

Pontypridd will announce on Friday, 5 May if they can host RGC 1404 at Sardis Road in the Welsh Premiership a day later.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has inspected the playing surface this week

It has been undergoing tests since visiting Merthyr RFC players complained of suffering burns after playing on the 3G surface.

Pontypridd have made contingency plans to play elsewhere if they are unable to play at their home ground on Saturday.

Training and six-a-side football has recently been allowed but no contact rugby has been played since the game.

A club statement read: "Confirmation of the match venue and kick-off time will be given in a press release on Friday, 5 May."

"Numerous and extensive tests have been carried out," a club statement said.

Pontypridd have also had discussions with pitch manufacturers, the WRU and World Rugby since the initial complaints were made.