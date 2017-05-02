Alun Wyn Jones: Ospreys captain could return to face Scarlets

Lock Alun Wyn Jones is the highest try-scoring forward in Ospreys history

Pro12: Scarlets v Ospreys Date: Saturday, 6 May Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, live on BBC Radio Wales, live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Ospreys skipper Alun Wyn Jones could be set to return from injury for their crucial Pro12 game against regional rivals Scarlets on Saturday.

Lock Jones has been out for six weeks after injuring his shoulder playing for Wales in their 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France in Paris in March.

Ospreys defence coach Brad Davies said there were still protocols to follow, but that Jones was close to fitness.

"He has got a chance to come into selection," said Davis.

Ospreys travel to Parc y Scarlets having all but secured a play-off spot in the Pro12, but with the chance of denying their hosts the honour of finishing as top Welsh club in the league this campaign.

The return of the 31-year-old Jones would prove a big boost to Ospreys, who have struggled for form of late, as they look to upset their rivals.

"He has been out training. He still has to come through some contact protocols," Davis told BBC Wales Sport.

"If he is going to take the park, it's important he is 100% and we can cover that back off at the end of the week.

"He has to prove his fitness and do a duty to him that everything is where it needs to be to deliver his best performance.

"We will cross that bridge later on in the week."

World class attributes

In January, Jones replaced Sam Warburton as Wales captain, but having been tipped to fill that role too for the British and Irish Lions this summer, it was Warburton who was handed the armband for the tour of New Zealand although Jones was named in Warren Gatland's squad.

Jones' return for his region will be welcomed by Gatland and Davis too admitted the Ospreys had missed their captain.

"He brings leadership, energy and world-class attributes. He is a world-class operator who we have probably missed out on the field in the last few weeks," Davis added.

"Any side who loses a player of that calibre are going to miss him.

"We are looking for him to seeing him back out on the park which is to play for the Ospreys, Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

"We have to do our part in making sure he is 100% fit in ticking all those boxes."