Premiership: Bristol v Newcastle

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Relegated Bristol are unchanged for their final game in the Premiership before returning to the second tier.

Academy scrum-half Andy Uren is among the hosts' replacements and could make his top-flight debut if brought on.

Newcastle Falcons make just one change as they travel to Bristol needing a win to have any chance of a seventh-place Premiership finish - and a potential European Champions Cup play-off.

Opeti Fonua returns at number eight in place of Callum Chick.

To finish seventh, Newcastle must win and hope Gloucester lose at home to Exeter and Northampton are beaten at home by Harlequins.

The Falcons would then need Gloucester to lose next weekend's Challenge Cup final to take part in the Champions Cup play-offs.

Saturday's meeting at Ashton Gate will be interim head coach Mark Tainton's last in charge of Bristol before Pat Lam arrives this summer.

Interim Bristol head coach Mark Tainton told BBC Radio Bristol:

"There will be some emotions on the weekend but hopefully that emotion will work in the right direction for us and the players will put a performance in.

"Newcastle have done tremendously well this year. They're not coming down to just make the numbers up.

"They're a very direct side and they have a tremendous back three who can cause us damage if we're loose with our kicking game."

Bristol: Woodward; Edwards, Hurrell, Henson, Tovey; Searle, Mathewson; O'Connell, Jones (c), Cortes, Phillips, Sorenson, Jeffries, Robinson, Eadie.

Replacements: Crumpton, Dawe, Ford-Robinson, Glynn, Fenton-Wells, Uren, Pisi, Piutau.

Newcastle: Watson, Goneva, Harris, Socino, Sinoti, Hodgson, Takulua, Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Robinson, Wilson, Welch (captain), Fonua.

Replacements: Cooper, Harris, Wilson, Witty, Chick, Egerton, Willis, Tait

