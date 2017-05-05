Premiership: Gloucester v Exeter

James Short has scored 10 Premiership tries this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make eight changes to their starting XV for the final league game against Exeter Chiefs, ahead of next week's European Challenge Cup final.

Matt Scott is included for the first time since a hamstring injury in March.

Top try-scorer James Short is recalled as one of six Exeter changes as they seek a win that would guarantee them a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Jack Nowell moves to full-back, with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams coming in because of injuries.

Hosts Gloucester also welcome back wing Charlie Sharples, backs Greig Laidlaw and Billy Twelvetrees and forwards Paddy McAllister, Tom Savage, Freddie Clarke and Lewis Ludlow.

The eighth-placed Cherry and Whites' hopes of automatic qualification for the Champions Cup are over but they could still finish seventh to earn a spot in the qualifying play-offs for Europe's premier club competition.

Prop Greg Holmes, back row forwards Dave Ewers and Don Armand and full-back Lachie Turner all miss out with minor injuries for Exeter, who are chasing an eighth straight bonus-point win in the Premiership.

Exeter need three points to be sure of finishing in the top two, but could end the regular season top of the table.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

"We've really tried not to consider the league table too much. This is a huge game for us and we want to respond to what was a disappointing performance last weekend.

"Exeter are an outstanding team. Their selection has been consistent. Their style of play is good to watch. We're going to be tested in defence.

"We have to make sure we're a much bigger attacking threat than we were last weekend."

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter told BBC Spotlight:

"If you actually look at how things could work out, we can't prepare for any other scenario than we have to win.

"There are so many scenarios that can happen in the Wasps-Saracens game with bonus points or draws, and all of them could really count against us and we actually end up third.

"It would be unprofessional of us not to keep track of what's happening elsewhere, but obviously we've got to hope that we can take enough control to keep things in our hands."

Gloucester: Hook; Sharples, Scott, Atkinson, May; Twelvetrees, Laidlaw (capt); McAllister, Hibbard, Afoa, Savage, Galarza, Clarke, Ludlow, Morgan.

Replacements: Dawidiuk, Thomas, Hohneck, Thrush, Rowan, Heinz, Thorley, Trinder.

Exeter: Nowell; Woodburn, Whitten, Devoto, Short; Steenson (capt), Townsend; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Atkins, Parling, Dennis, Salvi, Horstmann.

Replacements: Yeandle, Rimmer, Francis, Skinner, S Simmonds, Chudley, J Simmonds.

