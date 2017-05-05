Premiership: Northampton v Harlequins

From the section

Louis Picamoles has been capped 62 times by France

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

George North, Louis Picamoles and Tom Wood return to the Northampton Saints starting line-up following last weekend's defeat by Exeter.

JJ Hanrahan's shoulder injury means Harry Mallinder moves to fly-half and Nafi Tuitavake comes in at centre.

Kyle Sinckler will make his 100th appearance for Harlequins alongside fellow British & Irish Lions tour pick Joe Marler in the front row.

Karl Dickson replaces Danny Care at scrum-half for his last Quins game.

A losing bonus-point for Quins could be enough to seal qualification for the European Champions Cup next season, while Saints have to win to stand any chance.

Northampton: Tuala; North, Tuitavake, Burrell; Foden, Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Hartley, Brookes, Lawes, Ribbans, Gibson, Wood (capt), Picamoles

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Denman, Ratuniyarawa, Harrison, Dickson, Olver, Hutchinson

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Evans, Dickson; Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler, Matthews, Horwill (capt), Robshaw, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Gray, Lambert, Collier, Merrick, Ward, Mulchrone, Swiel, Alofa.

