Premiership: Sale v Bath

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 6 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Mike Phillips makes his final appearance for Sale Sharks before his retirement this summer.

The Sharks make six changes, with 23-year-old prop James Flynn starting for the first time this season.

Bath, who need a bonus-point win and fourth-placed Leicester to get nothing at Worcester in order to reach the play-off spots, make four changes..

Luke Charteris, Anthony Watson and Nathan Catt are all absent.

They miss out along with Semesa Rokoduguni, so Matt Banahan, Beno Obano, Dave Attwood and Tom Ellis come in.

With Flynn starting at loose-head prop for Sale, Ross Harrison switches to tight-head.

Andrei Ostrikov returns in the second row with Ben Curry coming in at flanker and captain Josh Beaumont starting.

In the backs, Bryon McGuigan starts on the wing in place of Josh Charnley and Johnny Leota replaces Mark Jennings at inside centre.

Phillips, 34, - who announced his retirement in April - makes his final appearance at scrum-half while Magnus Lund and Peter Stringer are on the bench ahead of their departure from the club at the end of the season.

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It would be really nice to make the play-offs but we are relying on someone else. You want your destiny in your own hands.

"But there's a lot of pride at stake for us. Sale are going to want to win too. We are playing for the club and personal pride.

"We have got to raise the bar this summer and set better standards for ourselves."

Sale: Haley, Solomona, James, Leota, McGuigan, MacGinty, Phillips, Flynn, Webber, Harrison, Evans, Ostrikov, B Curry, T Curry, Beaumont (capt).

Replacements: Neild, Pope, Ferreira, Nott, Lund, Stringer, Jennings, Charnley.

Bath: Homer; Banahan, Clark, Tapuai, Brew; Priestland (co-capt), Fotuali'i; Obano, Brooker, Knight, Stooke, Attwood, Ellis, Louw (co-capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Batty, Marfo, Palma-Newport, Garvey, Grant, Cook, Ford, Fruean.

