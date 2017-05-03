Wasps: Dai Young says he predicted importance of Saracens game

Dai Young has been in charge of Wasps since 2011, when they were based in London

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young says he always expected their final game of the league campaign against Saracens to have special significance.

The two sides meet on Saturday with Wasps on top of the Premiership and Saracens two points behind in third, with Exeter sandwiched between them.

The winner will guarantee themselves a home semi-final in the play-offs.

"When the fixtures came out, I looked at this one and thought 'this will have a prize on it'," said the 49-year-old.

"It has proved to be the case."

Wasps have headed the table throughout 2017, and secured a second successive play-off semi-final despite losing at Harlequins last weekend.

But they are level on points with Exeter, and a Saracens victory at the Ricoh Arena could leave the club in third position.

Wasps have been top of the Premiership since Christmas Eve

"We targeted 75 points at the start of the season, which on average would have given us a top-two finish in previous seasons," said Young.

"We've exceeded that, but we still have Exeter and Saracens around us."

The Coventry-based side have won all 10 league matches at the Ricoh this season and are the only side in the competition with a 100% home record.

But Saracens have only lost one of their past 12 meetings with Wasps, and beat Young's side in the Champions Cup semi-final last season on their way to the title.

"This is what the hard work is all about, through pre-season and right throughout this season, to arrive at this spot and make a big impression," the Welshman added.

"It's a new experience. There's lots of talk about the weekend, and lots of people have already written us off.

"These players are not used to being in this position, and I'd be lying if I sat here and said there wasn't going to be nerves."