Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell among nominees for RPA player award

Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell have both been chosen for this summer's tour by the British and Irish Lions

England duo Elliot Daly and Owen Farrell are among the five nominees for the Rugby Players' Association player of the year award.

Daly, 24, is one of three players from title hopefuls Wasps on the list, along with Christian Wade and Jimmy Gopperth.

Saracens playmaker Farrell, 25, has helped his club to a third consecutive European Champions Cup final.

French back-rower Louis Picamoles, 31, has been selected after an impressive first season at Northampton Saints.

Wasps have had a magnificent season in the Premiership, winning 16 of their 21 games so far to head the table and secure their top-four spot.

Winger Wade is the league's top try-scorer with 16, with four from Daly, while versatile centre Gopperth is the overall leading points scorer with 256.

Farrell has made a major impact for club and country, helping England win the Six Nations and making Sarries, who are third in the Premiership, a major force in both domestic and European rugby.

Picamoles has been a key performer for Saints, and tops the offloads list with 40 passes in the tackle in the Premiership this season.

Jimmy Gopperth and Christian Wade have helped Wasps to potentially their best finish since 2008

Louis Picamoles was also nominated for the Six Nations player of the championship award in 2017