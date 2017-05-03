BBC Sport - Ruan Pienaar should be fit for Ulster swansong despite back scare

Pienaar should be fit for Ulster swansong

Ulster coach Neil Doak allays fears over Ruan Pienaar's fitness for the South African's final Pro appearance for the province.

Pienaar suffered a back spasm in last weekend's defeat by the Ospreys, raising concerns he may not be available to play a last competitive game for Ulster in Saturday's Pro12 clash against Leinster.

"Unfortunately he hasn't trained yet but his back should settle in time to be involved this weekend," confirmed Doak who, like Pienaar, is leaving Kingspan Stadium at the end of the season.

