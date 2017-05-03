John Hardie: Edinburgh flanker signs new one-year deal

John Hardie has made 19 appearances for Edinburgh since joining the club in 2015

Scotland flanker John Hardie has signed a new one-year deal with Edinburgh.

The New Zealand-born open-side joined the Pro12 club from Super Rugby's Highlanders after Scotland's 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign.

Hardie, 28, has made 19 Edinburgh appearances, with injury and Test commitments restricting him to just eight outings this season.

"I've loved every minute playing alongside the boys," he told Edinburgh's website.

"It's been a disappointing season for us all, but we've got a good squad and the potential to really kick on next season. There's a good mix of youth and experience and we should really benefit from that going forward."

Ahead of their final league fixture of the season away to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday, Edinburgh currently lie in ninth place in the Pro12, having won just five of 21 matches.

The club have finished no higher than eighth in their past five campaigns and arrested a record run of eight successive league defeats with Friday's win over Dragons.

Hardie, who has 15 international caps, made his return from a two-month injury lay-off in that victory, having damaged a knee ligament in Scotland's Six Nations triumph over Wales.

Fellow Scotland back-rowers Hamish Watson and Magnus Bradbury have also penned new deals with Edinburgh, but New Zealander Nasi Manu will depart for Treviso.

Acting head coach Duncan Hodge, who will be replaced by Richard Cockerill next season, added: "It's great news for the club and Scottish rugby that John has committed to Edinburgh for another year.

"He's an outstanding open-side and gives everything for the shirt every time he takes to the field.

"It's a real boost to the squad to add further depth to a highly competitive back row ahead of next season, and we're looking forward to seeing the players thrive in that environment next year."