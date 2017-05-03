Gareth Denman: Gloucester sign Northampton Saints prop for next season

Gareth Denman appeared for England against the Barbarians at Twickenham in 2015

Gloucester have signed prop Gareth Denman from fellow Premiership club Northampton Saints for next season.

The 26-year-old has spent four seasons at Franklin's Gardens after previously playing for Rotherham Titans and at Leeds Carnegie's academy.

Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website: "We're delighted to be bringing in someone of Gareth's experience and quality."

The Cherry and Whites are eighth in the table with one match to play this term.

Humphreys' side, who are two points below Saints, are also through to the European Challenge Cup final on 12 May, when they will face French club Stade Francais.

Meanwhile, Gloucester academy front row trio of prop Ciaran Knight, hooker Henry Walker - both 19 - and 18-year-old prop Alex Seville have all signed new contracts with the club.