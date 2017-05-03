Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson withdraws from Wales tour

Danny Wilson is in his second season in charge of Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues coach Danny Wilson has withdrawn from Wales' summer tour due to increasing regional commitments.

Wilson was named as assistant to Robin McBryde for June's Tests against Samoa and Tonga, along with Matt Sherratt (Blues) and Stephen Jones (Scarlets).

The decision follows the news that Blues general manager Billy Millard will leave at the end of the season.

"It would have been great to have Danny on tour, but we fully appreciate and understand his position," said McBryde.

"It was a tough decision for him to make, but we'd like to thank him for doing so at an early enough juncture for it not to hinder our preparation for the tour.

"I look forward to working with Danny again in the near future."

Wilson will oversee a number of changes in a minor restructuring of the rugby department at the Blues.

"With Billy leaving, some adjustments to the rugby department and an increased workload, all of my focus and attention is needed at Cardiff Blues," he said.

"I want to remain in Cardiff to ensure we are best prepared for pre-season, the 2017-18 season itself and beyond.

"I am very grateful to the Welsh Rugby Union for the opportunity, and their understanding of my decision, and wish Robin and his team all the very best for what will be a tough tour."

Wales name their squad for the summer tour at midday on Tuesday 9th May.