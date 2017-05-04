Northampton Saints: Lee Dickson ready to 'open next chapter'

Lee Dickson moved to Northampton from Newcastle in 2008 - going on to win 18 England caps

Departing Northampton scrum-half Lee Dickson says he will leave Franklin's Garden's with "fond memories" before his move to Bedford as a player-coach.

Ex-England international Dickson, 32, won the Premiership and Challenge Cup and reached a Heineken Cup final.

"It's been an incredible nine years, I've met some unbelievable people, friends for life, played with some great players," said Dickson.

"I just think it's my time to move on and open the next chapter of my book."

He continued to BBC Radio Northampton: "I went down and met Bedford and knew that was the right place for me to further my coaching ability, working in schools and playing good rugby.

"I watched them in a pre-season game and watching them thought that's how rugby should be played."

Lee Dickson (right) said winning the Premiership title in 2014 is "what you want to do with your career"

Unless the unlikely event of a play-off for the final European Champions Cup spot takes place, Saturday's home fixture against Harlequins will be Dickson's 254th and final Saints match.

The former Newcastle man could face his brother Karl, 34, who will retire at the end of the season, in a match between sixth and seventh in the table.

"He's [Karl] done it the tough way. He went to university, started off at Bedford and climbed his way up to the Premiership," Dickson added.

"He's had an incredible career. I think it will be brilliant to have him here. Hopefully if I get on and he's involved to share the pitch and have a photo with the children together."