Ireland to play South Africa, Fiji and Argentina

Argentina beat Ireland 43-20 in the 2015 Rugby World Cup

Ireland will take on South Africa, Fiji and Argentina in their 2017 autumn international series.

Joe Schmidt's side face their first Test against South Africa on Sunday 12 November.

Six days later Fiji play at the Aviva Stadium for the first time, having last played Ireland at the RDS in 2009.

Argentina, who beat the Irish in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals in Cardiff, are the opponents on Saturday, 25 November.

South Africa's last visit to Dublin was in November 2014 when Ireland were convincing 29-15 winners.

Ireland have won their three previous Test fixtures against Fiji, the most recent being by 41-6 eight years ago.

Argentina last played in Ireland in 2012 when Declan Kidney's hosts ran out 46-24 victors.