Carlo Festuccia: Wasps hooker to retire from rugby at the end of the season

Wasps initially signed Italy international hooker Carlo Festuccia from Zebre in 2013

Wasps' Carlo Festuccia is to retire from rugby at the end of this season - at the age of 36.

The Italy international hooker, who won 54 caps, will bring to an end a 19-year career in professional rugby.

But he will be unable to make a final Wasps appearance after picking up a hand injury in Wasps' A-League Semi Final against Gloucester.

Festuccia first joined Wasps in their days at Adams Park in 2013, then left at the end of last season.

Having returned to Italy to join Zebre, he returned to Coventry in January on a deal until the end of the season.

He came in as cover after injuries to Tom Cruse and Academy hooker George Edgson, the naming of Tommy Taylor in England's 34-man Six Nations squad and Edd Shervington's return to farming after coming out of retirement in December.

Since then, he has made four appearances - three in the Premiership - to take his tally of games to 68.

"It was a very easy decision for me to come back to Wasps when I spoke to Dai Young earlier this year," he said.

"To end my career at this club that I love, with us competing at the top of the Premiership, has been a good way for me to finish."