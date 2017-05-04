BBC Sport - Ian McKinley's incredible story - losing sight to international call-up

McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up

Ireland-born Ian McKinley has been called up to Italy's squad for their summer Tests - six years after losing sight in his left eye. The 27-year-old says he's been "overwhelmed" by the incredible response to the news.

Top Stories