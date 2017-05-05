Pro12: Scarlets v Ospreys (Sat)

Media playback is not supported on this device Liam Williams: Wales and Scarlets full-back says farewell to Parc y Scarlets

Pro12: Scarlets v Ospreys Date: Saturday, 6 May Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, online and the BBC Sport app, live on BBC Radio Wales, live scores on the BBC Sport website.

Scarlets' back-three star Liam Williams will play his last game at Parc y Scarlets before moving to Saracens.

However, forwards Jake Ball (shoulder) and John Barclay (hamstring) are out.

Ospreys skipper Alun Wyn Jones fails to return from injury for their crucial Pro12 game against regional rivals Scarlets on Saturday.

Lock Jones has been out for six weeks after injuring his shoulder playing for Wales in their 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France in Paris in March.

Jones should have at least one more chance to play before heading to New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions.

Unless there are heavy wins for Scarlets and Ulster, in their game against Leinster, Ospreys will be in the Pro12 semi-final play-offs against either Munster or Leinster later in May.

Wales centre Scott Williams and scrum-half Gareth Davies return to Scarlets' starting line-up as Hadleigh Parkes and Jonathan Evans make way.

Ospreys recall Josh Matavesi at centre for Ashley Beck, but Wales fly-half Sam Davies is absent because of a chest injury.

Visiting full-back Dan Evans will become the first Osprey to make 30 appearances for them in a season.

What's at stake

Both camps have expressed a desire to finish third in the table to be regarded as Wales' leading team at this stage.

Bragging rights among rival fans will give the game some spice.

Ospreys need one bonus point to ensure they go through to the play-offs.

There will also be chances for aspiring Wales internationals to press their cases for inclusion for the summer tour Tests against Samoa and Tonga.

TEAMS

Scarlets: Johnny Mcnicholl; Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies, Scott Williams, Steff Evans; Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Tadhg Beirne, Aaron Shingler, Josh Macleod, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones, Werner Kruger, David Bulbring, Tom Price, Jonathan Evans, Hadleigh Parkes, DTH van der Merwe.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Kieron Fonotia, Josh Matavesi, Tom Habberfield; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Rhodri Jones, Bradley Davies, Tyler Ardron, Sam Underhill, Justin Tipuric, James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Paul James, Dan Suter, Lloyd Ashley, Dan Baker, Brendon Leonard, Jonathan Spratt, Dafydd Howells.

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Wayne Davies (WRU).

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)