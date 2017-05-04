'I can help Richard Cockerill turn Edinburgh around' - Duncan Hodge

Hodge has won nine of his 24 matches in charge of Edinburgh this season

Duncan Hodge believes he can still be an influential figure in an Edinburgh revival next season.

After serving as interim head coach since September, Hodge will revert to his previous role as attack coach under incoming head coach Richard Cockerill.

Despite a disappointing spell in charge, Hodge believes he can help Cockerill restore Edinburgh's fortunes.

"I'm looking forward to Richard coming in and trying to get the club to where we all want it to be," Hodge said.

Edinburgh take on Glasgow Warriors on Saturday in the second leg of the 1872 Cup, trailing 25-12 from the first leg. They are unable to finish higher than ninth in the Pro12, with victory last time out against Newport Gwent Dragons halting a run of eight successive league defeats.

Hodge concedes the performances on his watch have not been good enough, and admits there are things he would do differently if given the opportunity to lead the team again.

"There are lots of little things [I'd change]," the former Scotland fly-half told BBC Scotland.

"There's always experience and learnings to be had. It was tricky coming in at that point in the season and it's hard to make too many changes in-season.

"There have been some highlights, but there have been too many losses and too many performances that haven't been up to scratch.

"We've lost too many games by narrow margins, so we are where we are and that's frustrating. We're all gutted about that."

Edinburgh confirmed on Thursday that Calum MacRae will move from Scotland Sevens to become the new defence coach under Cockerill, replacing Peter Wilkins who will leave after Saturday's match at Scotstoun.

Matt Cornwell will become head of rugby operations after working with Cockerill as Leicester's team manager.