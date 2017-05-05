Pro12: NG Dragons v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Wales international Tyler Morgan returns at centre for the Dragons in their derby clash with Cardiff Blues

Guinness Pro12: Newport Gwent Dragons v Cardiff Blues Date: Saturday, 6 May Venue: Constructaquote Stadium, Caerphilly Kick-off: 17.15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Updates on BBC Radio Wales, Scrum V Live, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Newport Gwent Dragons have made two changes for the Welsh derby with Cardiff Blues in the final round of regular season Pro12 matches.

Wales international Tyler Morgan returns at centre while Sam Hobbs is given the nod at loose-head prop.

Cardiff Blues make five changes as Wales internationals Matthew Morgan and Lloyd Williams return to the backs.

Matthew Rees, Corey Domachowski and Sion Bennett come in among the forwards.

Dragons second and back-rows remain unchanged from the side that lost out narrowly at Edinburgh.

On the replacements bench, Ellis Shipp looks set to make his Dragons debut.

Blues head coach Danny Wilson's men claimed a 27-16 victory over the Dragons earlier this season and are targeting a second double over their east Wales rivals on the bounce.

But Wilson knows his side must raise their performance to claim the derby spoils once more.

He said: "The Dragons will be fired up, there's no doubt about that.

"They have some good quality rugby players, and no matter how good or bad your form is, derbies are different.

"It's a different intensity and you certainly can't take any opposition lightly."

The game will be played at Caerphilly's Constrctaquote Stadium as Newport County are playing their League Two game with Notts County at Rodney Parade at the same time.

What's at stake?

Cardiff Blues will have one eye on events in England and France as they head to Caerphilly.

Results in the English Premiership and French Top 14 will, along with the outcome against Dragons, determine who Blues face in the European Champions Cup semi-final play-offs later in May.

A heavy Dragons win combined with Edinburgh earning not any points against Glasgow would see Kingsley Jones' side finish ninth in the table.

TEAMS

Dragons: Carl Meyer, Adam Hughes, Tyler Morgan, Sam Beard, Pat Howard, Angus O'Brien, Charlie Davies; Sam Hobbs, Thomas Rhys Thomas, Brok Harris, Matthew Screech, Cory Hill, Lewis Evans (capt), Nic Cudd, Ollie Griffiths.

Replacements: Ellis Shipp, Phil Price, Craig Mitchell, Rynard Landman, Harrison Keddie, Sarel Pretorius, Geraint Rhys Jones, Jack Dixon.

Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Rey Lee-Lo, Willis Halaholo, Rhun Williams; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Matthew Rees, Taufa'ao Filise, Jarrad Hoeata, Macauley Cook, Sion Bennett, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Nick Williams.

Replacements: Ethan Lewis, Anton Peikrishvili, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Kirby Myhill, Tomos Williams, Steve Shingler, Tom James.

Referee: Ian Davies (Wales).

Assistant referees: Rhys Thomas (Wales) Simon Rees (Wales).

TMO: Paul Adams (Wales).