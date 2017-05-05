Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh (Sat)

Gregor Townsend will take charge of Scotland's national team this summer

Gregor Townsend has made nine changes for his final match in charge of Glasgow Warriors against Edinburgh in the Pro12.

Full-back Stuart Hogg is amongst those coming into the starting line-up in what will be his 100th club appearance.

The season-ending match, which doubles as the second leg of the 1872 Cup, will also be acting head coach Duncan Hodge's last game leading Edinburgh.

He makes seven changes, with Duncan Weir returning at fly-half.

Hogg's return means Tommy Seymour switches to the wing while Peter Horne moves from fly-half to centre to accommodate Finn Russell.

Ali Price takes over from Henry Pyrgos at scrum-half while forwards Gordon Reid, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley and Matt Fagerson all come in following last week's 31-30 defeat by Leinster.

Alex Allan, Sila Puafisi, Tim Swinson, Adam Ashe, Pyrgos and Nick Grigg drop to the bench and fellow replacement Sean Lamont could make his final appearance before retirement.

"We're really looking forward to the atmosphere which is going to be created at a sold-out Scotstoun," said Townsend, who will become Scotland head coach this summer.

"Zander Fagerson becomes the youngest player to play 50 games and Stuart Hogg is the youngest to reach 100 appearances, which is a fantastic achievement for them both.

"It will be Gordon Reid, Sila Puafisi and Sean Lamont's last involvement with the club and we're looking to send them off on a high. I'm sure all of the leavers will get a good reception from our supporters.

"It should be a cracking game as we're playing our fiercest rivals and there is a trophy at stake."

Edinburgh lost 25-12 in December in the 1872 Cup first leg and centre Phil Burleigh and wing Blair Kinghorn join Weir and scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne in coming into the starting line-up.

Hodge will revert to his former role as attack coach when Richard Cockerill takes over as head coach

In the pack, Ross Ford, Jamie Ritchie and John Hardie are alterations to last week's 24-20 win over Newport Gwent Dragons.

Junior Rasolea, Rory Scholes and George Turner drop to the bench while Jason Tovey, Nathan Fowles, Viliame Mata and Hamish Watson do not make the squad after starting last time.

And Hodge, who will work with new head coach Richard Cockerill next season, said: "Glasgow are our biggest rivals and we need no bigger motivation than facing them on their home patch.

"We've had a good week of preparation going into this game and we've got some confidence following our late win against Dragons last week. Although we didn't perform well on the whole in that game, we showed belief in our ability and a mental resilience to get the win.

"It's been a challenging season, but we want to finish on a high while playing the open and exciting brand of rugby we're capable of producing."

Glasgow Warriors: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Alex Dunbar, Peter Horne, Lee Jones, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Gordon Reid, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray (capt), Rob Harley, Chris Fusaro, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, Sila Puafisi, Tim Swinson, Adam Ashe, Henry Pyrgos, Nick Grigg, Sean Lamont.

Edinburgh: Glenn Bryce, Damien Hoyland, Chris Dean, Phil Burleigh, Blair Kinghorn, Duncan Weir, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Allan Dell, Ross Ford, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist (capt), Ben Toolis, Jamie Ritchie, John Hardie, Cornell du Preez.

Replacements: Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum, Kevin Bryce, Fraser McKenzie, George Turner, Sean Kennedy, Junior Rasolea, Rory Scholes.