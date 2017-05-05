Conor Murray: Munster scrum-half set to return against Connacht

Conor Murray was injured in Ireland's Six Nations match against Wales on 10 March

Pro12: Munster v Connacht Date: Saturday, 6 May Venue: Thomond Park, Limerick Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website.

Conor Murray is set for his first match since Ireland's Six Nations defeat by Wales after been named on Munster's bench for the Pro12 game with Connacht.

Scrum-half Murray has been out since the game in March because of a shoulder injury and needs to prove his fitness before the British & Irish Lions tour.

Rassie Erasmus has named a largely second-string Munster side for the derby at Thomond Park.

Munster are already guaranteed a home semi-final in the Pro12.

Murray has not played since the penultimate round of the Six Nations because of a shoulder-related nerve injury.

Regulars Keith Earls and Jaco Taute are named in the backs while the pack includes James Cronin and Billy Holland.

The Munster replacements also include another Lions selection Peter O'Mahony.

Connacht coach Pat Lam makes 11 changes from last weekend's defeat by the Scarlets with Tiernan O'Halloran, Tom Farrell, Cian Kelleher and Andrew Browne the only players to retain their starting roles.

Prop Conor Carey makes his return after injury in a totally changed front row alongside Denis Buckley and Shane Delahunt.

John Muldoon returns to captain the side with Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion returning to the half-back roles.

Connacht clinched a sensational Pro12 triumph last season but they have struggled this season and their eighth-place finish in the table means they will be involved in the European Champions Cup play-offs.

Munster: A Conway; A Wootton, J Taute, D Goggin, K Earls; I Keatley, A Lloyd; J Cronin, R Marshall, S Archer; D O'Shea, B Holland (capt); J Deysel, C Oliver, J O'Donoghue.

Replacements: N Scannell, D Kilcoyne, J Ryan, P O'Mahony, T O'Donnell, C Murray, T Bleyendaal, F Saili.

Connacht: T O'Halloran; D Poolman, T Farrell, C Ronaldson, C Kelleher; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, S Delahunt, C Carey; Q Roux, A Browne; E McKeon, J Connolly, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: D Heffernan, JP Cooney, F Bealham, S O'Brien, N Dawai, J Cooney, M Boshoff, D Leader.