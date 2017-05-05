Former Ulster captain and World Cup winner Johann Muller surprises fellow South African Ruan Pienaar on the eve of the scrum-half's last match for the Belfast club.

In 2014 forward Muller played his last match for Ulster after a four-year spell and travelled with Pienaar to the ground.

"We shed a tear on that occasion, and I told Ruan I would be back when he played his last match. I don’t think he believed me," said Muller.