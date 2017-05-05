BBC Sport - Ruan Pienaar on his 'difficult' Ulster departure

Pienaar on his 'difficult' Ulster departure

South African scrum-half Ruan Pienaar says it will be a difficult and emotional occasion when he plays his last match for Ulster against Leinster on Saturday.

Last year Ulster were told that they would not be able to retain their star number nine beyond this season, as the Irish RFU wanted to promote players who could represent Ireland.

Pienaar said he had to accept that - but added: "You see a couple of other signings that looks a bit suspect."

